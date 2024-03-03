Economic revival top priority of PML-N: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Secretary General and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saved the country from default during the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government.

Talking to the official news channel, he said PML-N has a comprehensive plan to get the country out of this quagmire, increase the country's resources, production and tax collection. The country will be putted back on the track of development, he added.

Encouraging the Pakistanis living abroad, Ahsan Iqbal said that they were the country's assets and they always played an important role in its development.