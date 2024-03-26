Economic Revival Top Priority: Qaiser Sheikh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh said on Monday that economic revival through trade and exports is the priority of the government.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government has a comprehensive economic plan, which will be followed to achieve economic prosperity.
He said the prime minister has given strict instructions to the banks that to ensure the provision of easy loans for new businesses.
