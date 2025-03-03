Additional Director Livestock and Dairy Development Department Dr. Inam Ali Athar has said that economic revolution is possible by promoting cattle farming, there are vast possibilities of cattle farming in the country which can be utilized in every possible way

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Additional Director Livestock and Dairy Development Department Dr. Inam Ali Athar has said that economic revolution is possible by promoting cattle farming, there are vast possibilities of cattle farming in the country which can be utilized in every possible way.

In a stated, he said that the farmers’ gatherings are being organized to guide and provide advice to people associated with cattle farming, all resources are being utilized to create awareness among them through modern literature.

He said that the government is also preparing a plan to set up an international standard research and breeding plant to promote cattle farming and Sahiwal cow breeding.