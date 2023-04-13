UrduPoint.com

Economic Situation Improving Gradually With Decline In Trade, Current Deficits: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Economic situation improving gradually with decline in trade, current deficits: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the economic situation had been improving in the country with a gradual reduction in "federal, trade and current deficits." "When we assumed responsibility of the government, Pakistan had been out of the IMF programme, our default risk had risen, the government was losing more than Rs 100 billion monthly on unaffordable fuel subsidy. Last year our imports were $80 billion and exports were $31 billion," said the minister in a series of tweets.

She said the country had the "largest trade deficit of $49 billion and current account deficit of $17.5 billion". "We also had record budget deficits in all PTI years," she added.

Marriyum, however, said that the economy was being stabilized by reducing the current account deficits.

The minister said the prices of commodities were increased due to the flood and repayment of the massive loans taken by the PTI government. "But we have increased BISP payments and given free Atta to the poor and things are finally looking up."

