Economic Sovereignty Directly Linked To Exports: FCCI Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq said on Friday that economic sovereignty was directly linked with enhanced exports and the government should provide all facilities to Pakistani exporters which were being enjoyed by exporters of other countries.

He was addressing a special function to discuss enhancing exports. Dr Khurram particularly mentioned boom in psx and said that some economic indicators have also improved and hence there was no justification to maintain policy rate at 22pc.

About the energy sector, he said that no industry could earn profit by consuming costly electricity at the existing tariff, hence the government should revisit its policies to facilitate industries with a focus on the textile sector. He said that exporters are reluctant to get new orders as their capital has been stuck up in the refund regime while the finances available at market rate is unbearable.

He demanded that the government must ensure immediate payment of all refunds in addition to lessen the burden of cross subsidies. Dr Khurram Tariq also mentioned his ambitious program to transform Faisalabad from textile to technological hub of Pakistan and said that we could easily double our exports by exploiting untapped potential of services, IT and AI.

He said the FCCI had hired the services of world class faculty to train young graduates in the emerging field of generative AI. “The skilled manpower could also play a key role in reorganizing local industry on modern scientific lines in addition to exporting globally compatible IT and AI programs,” he added.

