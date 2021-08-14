UrduPoint.com

Economic Sovereignty Imperative For National Progress, Prosperity: Ch Zaheer

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 09:16 PM

Economic sovereignty imperative for national progress, prosperity: Ch Zaheer

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din has said that economic sovereignty is imperative to make Pakistan developed and prosperous

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din has said that economic sovereignty is imperative to make Pakistan developed and prosperous.

He was addressing a Youm-e-Azadi function at Municipal Committee Jaranwala on Saturday.

He said, "Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices and now we should protect its sovereignty, integrity and solidarity." He said that PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is striving hard to drag Pakistan out of multifaceted crises including corruption.

He also congratulated the nation on 75th Jashn-e-Azadi and said that the entire nation should reaffirm its vow to play active role for economic sovereignty of the country which is prerequisite for national progress and prosperity as well as elimination of corruption and poverty from the society.

Earlier, the provincial minister also hoisted national flag in the lawn of Municipal Committee Jaranwala while police personnel presented salute and schoolchildren tableaux along with Milli Naghmas.

MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Muhammad Zubair and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

