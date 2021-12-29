UrduPoint.com

Economic Sovereignty Of Country To Be Ensured: Shah Mehmood

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2021 | 07:09 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said the entire nation agreed to strengthen defense capability of the country while the protection of Pakistan's economic sovereignty is also a common responsibility

Responding to issues raised by MNA Pervaiz Ashraf and MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif during the session of National Assembly on Wednesday, he said that the protection of Pakistan's economic sovereignty was the responsibility of all of us.

He said that we can not neglect the defense of the country and it is our priority to further strengthen it.

"We all need to work together to address the economic woes that Pakistan is facing today" he added.

He said that the overall economy has not deteriorated in the last three years but this was a long story that needs to be reviewed.

Qureshi said that the Primary responsibility of the quorum lies with the government but the members of the Opposition were requested not to point out the quorum for continuity of the proceedings so that we can benefit from their views.

Earlier, Raja Pervez Ashraf of PPP said that there were rumors inside and outside the House that the government was bringing a supplementary finance bill or mini budget, adding that inflation, unemployment and gas shortage have already increased the suffering of the people.

Deputy Speaker said that when the bill comes up in the House, it will be debated.

Khawaja Asif of PML-N also said his party will oppose mini budget or bill.

The opposition also attempted to adjourn the session of National Assembly by pointing out quorum which was failed.

MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf pointed out the quorum in the House on which the Deputy Speaker ordered for counting. When the required number of members was met, the proceedings of the House began and the attempt of the opposition failed.

