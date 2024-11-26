Economic Stability Contingent Upon Political Stability: Sheikh
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, emphasized on Tuesday that achieving economic stability is contingent upon political stability.
Talking to a private news channel, the minister highlighted the government's repeated efforts to resolve political issues through dialogue.
He noted that multiple attempts were made in the past, including offering consultations on a proposed "charter of economy," but these initiatives faced resistance.
"The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opted for a path of disruption rather than peace," said Sheikh.
Minister stressed the urgent need to attract foreign investors, pointing out that the current political and security situation has deterred investment and severely impacted local businesses.
Sheikh also criticized PTI for organizing protests during key economic and diplomatic activities.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering stability and creating an environment conducive to investment and growth.
Recent Stories
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muqam strongly condemns attack on Rangers, police personnel37 seconds ago
-
Raising literacy rate, reducing heavy books burden, Muslim Hands furnishes students with free regist ..21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus agree to promote bilateral ties through high-level exchanges, institutional cooper ..21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus leaders resolve for stronger bilateral trade, commerce ties30 minutes ago
-
Raising literacy rate, reducing heavy books burden: Muslim Hands furnishes students with free regist ..30 minutes ago
-
Ahsan vows educational reforms to meet 21st-century needs during PML-N tenure31 minutes ago
-
Belarusian President visit to boost bilateral ties: Iftikhar Malik41 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held51 minutes ago
-
President SCCI for practical steps to encourage handicraft industry51 minutes ago
-
DC for measures to implement labour laws1 hour ago
-
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes1 hour ago
-
Three killed, six injured in Neelum Valley Jeep crash2 hours ago