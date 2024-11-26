Open Menu

Economic Stability Contingent Upon Political Stability: Sheikh

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, emphasized on Tuesday that achieving economic stability is contingent upon political stability.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister highlighted the government's repeated efforts to resolve political issues through dialogue.

He noted that multiple attempts were made in the past, including offering consultations on a proposed "charter of economy," but these initiatives faced resistance.

"The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opted for a path of disruption rather than peace," said Sheikh.

Minister stressed the urgent need to attract foreign investors, pointing out that the current political and security situation has deterred investment and severely impacted local businesses.

Sheikh also criticized PTI for organizing protests during key economic and diplomatic activities.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering stability and creating an environment conducive to investment and growth.

