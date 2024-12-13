Open Menu

Economic Stability Crucial For Improving Living Standards: Abdul Jabbar Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Food and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on Friday emphasized that improving the national economy was essential to enhance the living standards of citizens

He stressed the urgent need to provide immediate relief to economically distressed segments of society.

In a statement, Khan highlighted the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) continuous efforts to support the underprivileged people. Despite limited resources, the Sindh government was launching rapid development projects that will not only provide relief to the public but also bring prosperity to the province," he said.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he blamed its leadership of pushing the country towards economic instability during its three and a half year tenure. "Now, through protests and politics of unrest, they are further damaging the national economy. If this situation persists, inflation-stricken citizens will face even greater hardships instead of receiving relief," he warned.

Abdul Jabbar Khan emphasized that the people should strengthen the hands of the PPP leadership by rejecting the politics of anarchy and unrest because only the PPP can get the poor people out of trouble.

