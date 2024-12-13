Economic Stability Crucial For Improving Living Standards: Abdul Jabbar Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Food and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on Friday emphasized that improving the national economy was essential to enhance the living standards of citizens
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for food and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on Friday emphasized that improving the national economy was essential to enhance the living standards of citizens.
He stressed the urgent need to provide immediate relief to economically distressed segments of society.
In a statement, Khan highlighted the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) continuous efforts to support the underprivileged people. Despite limited resources, the Sindh government was launching rapid development projects that will not only provide relief to the public but also bring prosperity to the province," he said.
Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he blamed its leadership of pushing the country towards economic instability during its three and a half year tenure. "Now, through protests and politics of unrest, they are further damaging the national economy. If this situation persists, inflation-stricken citizens will face even greater hardships instead of receiving relief," he warned.
Abdul Jabbar Khan emphasized that the people should strengthen the hands of the PPP leadership by rejecting the politics of anarchy and unrest because only the PPP can get the poor people out of trouble.
Recent Stories
Punjab's chief minister secures fresh economic partnerships on Shanghai visit
KMC to extend all possible cooperation for Karachi Marathon scheduled on Jan 05, ..
1st National Youth Employment Policy to be approved soon; Mashhood
Additional IGP visits under-construction model police stations
Girls' Cricket Cup promotes empowerment, equality in Islamabad
Economic stability crucial for improving living standards: Abdul Jabbar Khan
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visits Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarter
Dar appreciates MoFA, NDMA for early evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from Syri ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
374-member KP contingent to participate in Quaid-e-Azam Games
National Seminar held on 'Ageing & Inclusive Development'
20th batch completes Friends of Police Internship Programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1st National Youth Employment Policy to be approved soon; Mashhood3 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP visits under-construction model police stations3 minutes ago
-
Economic stability crucial for improving living standards: Abdul Jabbar Khan3 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visits Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarter28 minutes ago
-
Dar appreciates MoFA, NDMA for early evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from Syria3 minutes ago
-
National Seminar held on 'Ageing & Inclusive Development'17 minutes ago
-
20th batch completes Friends of Police Internship Programme17 minutes ago
-
KP food authority seals several milk shops17 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss future of electric vehicles in Pakistan47 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer praises KSrelief for food basket distribution in Pakistan's remote communities47 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi chairs DPC meeting47 minutes ago
-
AJK President and opposition leader discuss HR situation in IIOJK47 minutes ago