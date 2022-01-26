UrduPoint.com

Economic Stability Crucial To Achieve Foreign Policy Goals: FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Economic stability crucial to achieve foreign policy goals: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said for Pakistan to achieve its foreign policy objectives, putting its 'economic house in order' was crucial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said for Pakistan to achieve its foreign policy objectives, putting its 'economic house in order' was crucial.

Addressing the launch of the Report on 'Leveraging Private Investment for Pakistan's Sustainable Development' here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said the government was working towards a more hospitable investment environment to help bolster the confidence of investors.

The foreign minister said Pakistan was committed to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the United Nations' Agenda 2030 to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth.

He emphasized that Agenda 2030 and SDGs needed to become a global framework to encourage the private sector to capture the benefits and tradeoffs of sustainable development.

He recalled that the country had achieved an encouraging growth of 5.37 percent despite the fact that the macro-economic indicators pointed in the wrong direction in August 2018 when the government assumed power.

Qureshi said with a country like Pakistan still being in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, achieving the objectives of sustainable development was a challenge.

In this regard, he said, Pakistan needed to be innovative and think out-of-the-box solutions to spur growth.

He said the government's priority had changed with the recent launch of a new national security policy focusing on economic policy that encompassed food and water security.

The foreign minister said linking sustainable growth to development was the goal of the government and expressed confidence that the report would set guiding principles for inclusive and sustainable development.

He said the Foreign Office had a lead role to play in this regard and encouraged the diplomats to get out of the concept of working in silos and rather focus on a coordinated approach.

Resident Representative UNDP Pakistan Knut Ostby said the global development financing sector was at the crossroads with many countries struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

He said the UNDP was providing policy advisory and technical assistance to Pakistan and proposed the government adopt a holistic policy framework.

He said UNDP recognized Pakistan's economic and development policy goals to foster regional trade, investment, and connectivity between Afghanistan, China, Iran, and Central Asian Republics for stability.

He emphasized encouraging the private sector to spur economic growth in the country.

UNDP's Senior Adviser on Finance Haroon Sharif briefed about the key features of the report focusing on leveraging the private sector for Pakistan's sustainable development.

Additional Secretary UN Nabeel Munir said the government was committed to achieving sustainable development and UN's Agenda 2030 for a prosperous Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan IMF Foreign Office United Nations Iran Water China Lead Nabeel August 2018 Undp Government Asia

Recent Stories

Tarin says govt to frame programs to improve incom ..

Tarin says govt to frame programs to improve income of different segments

3 minutes ago
 Swat, Dir Motorways enter last stage of papers wor ..

Swat, Dir Motorways enter last stage of papers work, inauguration soon

45 seconds ago
 China issues opinion to ease market access in Shen ..

China issues opinion to ease market access in Shenzhen

47 seconds ago
 Two More Men Arrested in UK Over Texas Synagogue S ..

Two More Men Arrested in UK Over Texas Synagogue Standoff - Police

48 seconds ago
 Six more schools closed due to Covid-19 cases in M ..

Six more schools closed due to Covid-19 cases in Mardan

3 minutes ago
 China issues guideline to promote high-quality RCE ..

China issues guideline to promote high-quality RCEP implementation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.