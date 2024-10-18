Economic Stability Depends On Peace: PML-N Leader
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Chairman Zakat and Ushr Punjab and District General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Rana Munawar Ghous Khan has said Pakistan cannot afford political unrest at this time and peace is essential to attract investment into the country.
He shared these views while addressing participants as the chief guest at the Bhakkar peace award ceremony on Friday. The event was attended by notable figures, including local leader PML-N Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan, and a large number of local dignitaries.
Rana Manwar remarked that the peace award ceremony served as an encouragement for people and reiterated the importance of peace in society.
"Without peace, economies falter, and the public bears the brunt of the consequences," he said.
The Zakat and Ushr Punjab chairman urged everyone to contribute towards maintaining harmony for societal progress.
Other speakers at the event said that the peace award event was a proof of people’s desire for love, brotherhood, and economic development in their city.
During the ceremony, the Nawai Bhakkar Aman Award was given to individuals from various walks of life in recognition of their efforts to promote peace.
