UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economic Stability First Priority: Humayun Akhtar Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:27 PM

Economic stability first priority: Humayun Akhtar Khan

Senior politician and leader of the ruling party Humayun Akhtar Khan on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf would soon bring economic stability in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior politician and leader of the ruling party Humayun Akhtar Khan on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf would soon bring economic stability in the country.

While talking to a private news channel he said all this hue and cry would not help corrupt leaders to disguise,adding PTI inherited abundant foreign loan from last governments.

"This is the first time that PTI government have taken IMF programme whereas PPP and PMLN always remained dependent upon IMF programmes but even then they left a poor legacy of economic management,"he mentioned.

In replying to a question he said,"these are mere political tactics of both opposition parties to gain popularity in masses despite the fact their political leaders are behind the bars".

"It is a celebrated fact that even chronic political opponents of Imran Khan can not blame him for corrupt practices in politics,adding he is an Oxford qualified man," he stated.

The government preferred regional relations and then went for IMF programme, he said while replying to another question.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Oxford Hue All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Taxing industry in tribal areas to damage industri ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Annual Safety Review

11 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Mali an ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses Nawaz's bail plea

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner of Umerkot shows concern over ..

3 minutes ago

Realme announced new variant of entry level king s ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.