Economic stability first priority: Humayun Akhtar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior politician and leader of the ruling party Humayun Akhtar Khan on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf would soon bring economic stability in the country.

While talking to a private news channel he said all this hue and cry would not help corrupt leaders to disguise,adding PTI inherited abundant foreign loan from last governments.

"This is the first time that PTI government have taken IMF programme whereas PPP and PMLN always remained dependent upon IMF programmes but even then they left a poor legacy of economic management,"he mentioned.

In replying to a question he said,"these are mere political tactics of both opposition parties to gain popularity in masses despite the fact their political leaders are behind the bars".

"It is a celebrated fact that even chronic political opponents of Imran Khan can not blame him for corrupt practices in politics,adding he is an Oxford qualified man," he stated.

The government preferred regional relations and then went for IMF programme, he said while replying to another question.