Economic stability of 220m people top priority: MNA

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Defence Amjad Ali Khan MNA has said that welfare, prosperity, country's progress and economic stability of 220 million people are top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a meeting called to review the ongoing development schemes under the PM Package at DC Officer, he said that the prime minister had put the national Interest above the political interest by presenting a tax-free budget in such difficult circumstances.

The MNA said that despite adverse situation due to coronavirus pandemic, the government took revolutionary steps and austerity measures by cutting current expenditures and provided a comprehensive relief package for the deserving class.

The standing committee chairman said that for fighting COVID-19, the Federal government introduced a historical package of Rs 1240 billion for providing relief to the virus affected people and the business community.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattha briefed MNA Amjad Ali Khan regarding the ongoing development projects of road sector, education, public, health, irrigation sectors, provision of gas and electricity in the district.

MNA Amjad Ali Khan lauded the services of medical officers, nurses, paramedical staff, army officers, the district administration, police, rangers and others who tried their best in drive against anti-virus efforts.