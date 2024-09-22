Economic Stability On Horizon: Ali Pervaiz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik on Sunday said that the country is on the brink of achieving significant economic stability.
Taking to a private news channel, he said that the government has successfully navigated various economic hurdles and steered the country away from the brink of bankruptcy.
“Now is the time to provide better services to the public,” he added.
He said that the imminent completion of the IMF program was around the corner.
“This program will open doors for Pakistan with global financial institutions, creating numerous opportunities.”
He outlined the government's ongoing efforts to implement vital reforms, which are essential for correcting and stabilizing the economy.
The government was enhancing tax collection through the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) by leveraging enforcement measures and focusing on automation and digitalization to expand the tax net.
He mentioned that additional revenue measures were being introduced, including capacity-building initiatives within the FBR to bolster tax revenues.
He said that the government is committed to creating a conducive environment for investors.
He said that political stability was necessary for economic progress. “One party does not want this country to move forward; they act against national progress for their own political gains,” he added.
He urged politicians to set aside personal ambitions and work together for the welfare of the nation.
“It is imperative that we come together to ensure a brighter future for our people,” he concluded.
