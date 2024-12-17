Economic stability on the horizon: Khurram Shahzad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Advisor on Economic and Financial Reforms, Khurram Shahzad Tuesday said that the government’s consistent and stable policies were driving Pakistan towards economic stability.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the economic indicators were showing significant surge as inflation had dropped to its lowest single-digit level in 6.5 years.

He said that the policy rate had been reduced from 22 percent to 13 percent which would not only spur economic activity but also boosted investors' confidence.

These positive developments have led to an appreciation of the Currency and a surge in the stock market, which is now reaching unprecedented heights, he added.

He further said that exports had increased by 13 percent over the past five months, while imports had grown by only 3 percent.

He attributed this to the business sector's growing reliance on local markets and raw materials, which he described as a promising shift towards self-sufficiency.

He said that inflation could stabilize between 5 percent and 7 percent over the next six months.