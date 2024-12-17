Open Menu

Economic Stability On The Horizon: Khurram Shahzad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Economic stability on the horizon: Khurram Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Advisor on Economic and Financial Reforms, Khurram Shahzad Tuesday said that the government’s consistent and stable policies were driving Pakistan towards economic stability.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the economic indicators were showing significant surge as inflation had dropped to its lowest single-digit level in 6.5 years.

He said that the policy rate had been reduced from 22 percent to 13 percent which would not only spur economic activity but also boosted investors' confidence.

These positive developments have led to an appreciation of the Currency and a surge in the stock market, which is now reaching unprecedented heights, he added.

He further said that exports had increased by 13 percent over the past five months, while imports had grown by only 3 percent.

He attributed this to the business sector's growing reliance on local markets and raw materials, which he described as a promising shift towards self-sufficiency.

He said that inflation could stabilize between 5 percent and 7 percent over the next six months.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Market From Government

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web serie ..

Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago

19 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Hara ..

Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..

25 minutes ago
 Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if d ..

Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..

1 hour ago
 LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif ..

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in ..

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute ..

Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir

2 hours ago
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support ..

Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

3 hours ago
 AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

4 hours ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

5 hours ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan