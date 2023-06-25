Economic stability plays vital role to face challenges: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday said the economic stability of a country plays a vital role to face any challenge as the governments make efforts to make the economic condition more sound.

Talking to a private news channel, he said our Party's main motto is to conduct elections at specific time and period after completion of the constitutional period of the government.

Commenting on the role of the coalition government, he said that the coalition government had to face many challenges due to a weak economy. We have to cooperate with each other to revive business activity, he added.