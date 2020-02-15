Economic stability prerequisite for generating 1.3 million jobs annually, says Iftikhar Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Senior VicePresident Iftikhar Ali Malik Saturday said economic and political stability is prerequisite forgenerating the required 1.3 million additional jobs on average every year to cope with themultiple challenges

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Senior VicePresident Iftikhar Ali Malik Saturday said economic and political stability is prerequisite forgenerating the required 1.3 million additional jobs on average every year to cope with themultiple challenges.Talking to a delegation of traders here today, Iftikhar Malik said time has changed as now theinfluential nations are paying more attention to financial warfare to continue their dominance.The countries are successfully using their weapons of economic destruction to weaken economicsof poor nations to achieve their unholy designs while Pakistan's economy is not strong enough towithstand economic terrorism.He said it is indeed important to increase our exports and for that purpose we need to reduce ourcost of doing business so that our products can remain competitive in the world markets.He further said trade facilitation is the key to promote industries and we need to remove all theobstacles and create the culture of trade facilitation.

"Our Country has tremendous potential aswe have enormous talent. What we need is the consistency in the government policies and a clearroadmap to move forward," he added.The veteran trade leader was of the view that all the sectors including the industrial sector shoulddischarge their national obligations and play their role in strengthening the economy while thegovernment should introduce reforms and control the smuggling of raw material and finishedgoods.He also urged the government to conduct market research to find out new destinations for thePakistani products which are best in the world as far as quality and price is concerned.

He saidthat Pakistani Missions abroad should be duty bound to introduce Pakistani products to theforeign buyers and also ensure dissemination of trade related information so that Pakistanentrepreneurs could avail trade opportunities to the maximum.