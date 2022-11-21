UrduPoint.com

Economic Stability, Relief To The Poor Top Priority: Punjab Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is committed to economic stability and relief to the poor in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is committed to economic stability and relief to the poor in the country.

Speaking to a trader delegation at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said the PML-N government was taking measures to put the country on the path to economic development and prosperity, adding that favourable business environment was being provided to businesspeople despite economic challenges.

A delegation from the Iron Merchant Association, Misri Shah, led by its Central President Chaudhry Aamir Siddique, and Patron Mian Mushtaq, called on Governor Balighur Rehman. The delegation included Chaudhry Farooq Raza, Abdul Basit, Haji Jameel, Asim Shafi, Muhammad Hasan Butt, Rana Dilshad, Khushi Muhammad and Chaudhry Zulfiqar.

The governor said businesses not only lead to socioeconomic development, but also provide employment opportunities to people. He said continuity of policies was very important for development of the country.

Hailing the business community over its rehabilitation efforts for the flood victims, he said it was an ongoing process and stressed treating the flood victims for the psychological effects of the catastrophe.

"In my capacity as the chancellor of universities, I have directed all vice-chancellors to work out a mechanism to bring the flood victims out of trauma and students of the universities will play an active role in this regard," the governor promised, adding that moral training and character building along with education should be an integral part of education in the educational institutions.

He urged highlighting positivity in society instead of spreading despair and hopelessness, adding that national interest should always be preferred over personal agenda. He said political stability is essential for economic stability.

Governor Balighur Rehman admired the philanthropy and charitable spirit of the nation, especially the businesspeople and traders. He said that Pakistanis are an excellent nation in terms of charity and welfare work.

