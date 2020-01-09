Economic stability to bring improvement in lives of people: Haider Hoti

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) leader MNA Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Thursday said economic stability would bring improvement in lives of the people.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said the government should make efforts for bringing economic stability in the country.

About Kashmir situation, he said Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Modi government had buried the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and secular India, he added.

He predicted that Modi's government will not be able to survive as people had started struggle against the discriminatory policies of it.

Hoti said Pakistan should play its role as a mediator for the de escalation of tension between Iran and the United States.