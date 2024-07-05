Open Menu

Economic Stability Top Priority: Aqeel

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Economic stability top priority: Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Barrister Aqeel Malik, the government's spokesperson on legal affairs, said on Friday that the government prioritized pulling the economy out of the quagmire and paddled it in the right direction with the help of the right policies.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that they had inherited the worst economic crisis, but with the right economic policies, a best budget was presented.

He said that the continuation of these policies led the inflation brought down from 38 percent to around 11 percent.

The country is currently facing economic challenges, he said while adding that the government is taking initiatives to reduce its expenses to manage these challenges.

Related Topics

Budget From Government Best

Recent Stories

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

2 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

5 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

5 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

7 hours ago
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

8 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

13 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan