Economic stability top priority: Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Barrister Aqeel Malik, the government's spokesperson on legal affairs, said on Friday that the government prioritized pulling the economy out of the quagmire and paddled it in the right direction with the help of the right policies.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that they had inherited the worst economic crisis, but with the right economic policies, a best budget was presented.

He said that the continuation of these policies led the inflation brought down from 38 percent to around 11 percent.

The country is currently facing economic challenges, he said while adding that the government is taking initiatives to reduce its expenses to manage these challenges.