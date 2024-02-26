Economic Stability Vital For Country's Development:Rana Sana Ullah Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Rana Sana Ullah Khan has said that ensuring political stability in the country is necessary as it will lead towards economic stability.
Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly here on Monday, he said that it was unfortunate that country was facing political instability as a result of politics of hatred which had been promoted during last four years.
PML-N leader said that progress and prosperity of country was linked with economic stability. He said that ensuring economic stability was the biggest challenge for PML-N and its leadership and he hoped that Maryam Nawaz after being elected as Punjab Chief Minister would play her role in this regard.
To another question Rana Sana Ullah said that election tribunals were the appropriate forum to approach if anyone has grievances related to results of elections. He said that Maryam Nawaz would continue the service delivery traditions set by Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. To a question he said Maryam Nawaz would follow merit and she would have a support of all segments.
