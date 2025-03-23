Open Menu

Economic Stability Vital For Country’s Future: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal has said that addressing Pakistan’s dual challenges of economic stability and climate change requires a strategic, coordinated, and results-oriented approach aligned with “URAAN” Pakistan – National Economic Transformation Plan 2024-2029.

In a telephonic conversation with senior trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the plan’s focus on strengthening industry-academia linkages, modernizing the economy, and promoting environmental sustainability to ensure long-term national prosperity. He stressed that bridging the gap between academia and the private sector was essential for fostering innovation, technological advancement, and skill development, which were key to industrial productivity and global competitiveness.

The planning minister reiterated his ministry’s commitment to policy reforms, research incentives, and institutional partnerships to facilitate this collaboration.

He also praised Iftikhar Ali Malik’s contributions to the business community, acknowledging his pivotal role in driving industrialization and supporting Pakistan’s economic and environmental resilience.

He expressed his appreciation for Iftikhar Ali Malik’s thoughtful proposals, acknowledging his leadership in the business and industrial sectors as a driving force behind Pakistan’s journey toward self-reliance. He added that he looked forward to collaborating closely with him and other stakeholders to implement progressive policies that foster national growth and sustainability.

Iftikhar Ali Malik thanked Prof. Ahsan Iqbal for his recognition and assured his full support in advancing Pakistan’s economic growth, prosperity, and sustainable development.

