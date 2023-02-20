Economic stability vital to prosperity: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehma

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that economic stability is vital to the development and prosperity of a country

Talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said the current government is utilizing all resources and making strenuous efforts for the improvement of the economy.

President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari led delegation presented different demands to the Governor Punjab besides sharing the difficulties faced by the business community.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said business community is playing an important role in the national economy as well as creating new opportunities for employment and business for people.

The Governor Punjab said role of businessmen in philanthropy is also commendable, adding that the business community sent relief goods worth billions of rupees to the flood victims from the Governor's House.

He said continuity of policies in the country is very important to bolster economy of country, adding ghat the countries where continuity of policies persisted for years achieved miraculous development.

He said Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) always underlined the need for Charter of Democracy (CoD) which is very important for strengthening economy of the country.

The Governor Punjab said doors of Governor's House are always open for the business community, adding that he met with many delegations of the business community and conveyed their problems to the concerned circles.

President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said due to the economic condition, businessmen are going through a difficult time. He said the government should also take the representatives of the business community on board while making policies related to the industry and there should be continuity of policies to promote business activities in the country.

He also demanded land for industrial estate in Islamabad and completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The delegation also invited Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehma to visit Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The President ICCI presented a memento to Governor Punjab on behalf of the institution.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Senior Vice President Faad Waheed, Vice President M Azharul islam Zafar, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik, former President Khalid Javed, Secretary General Majid Shabbir and other executive members constituted the delegation.