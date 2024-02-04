Open Menu

Economic Stability Vital To Strengthen Country: Murtaza Solangi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Economic stability vital to strengthen country: Murtaza Solangi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said no country can become powerful in absence of economic stability.

Addressing a seminar on "Election 2024, Participation of Youth, Women, Transgenders, Minorities in politics and to Empower Them' organized by the Press Information Department here on Sunday, he said that minorities had played significant role in the country's development and they enjoyed equal rights.

He said that country would strengthen when minorities get rights as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said minorities had played a vital role in almost every field of life especially in health and education sectors.

Murtaza Solangi said that caretaker government was a constitutional setup and it would ensure holding of free, transparent general elections on February 8.

He said that it was written in the Constitution that the country would be run by elected representatives which would come to power through elections. "Despite all presumptions, the caretaker government remained stuck to its stance of holding general elections. The country would be handed over to an elected government in a much better condition," he added.

Murtaza Solangi said that after the February 8 polls the elected government would focus on strengthening the economy and solving problems facing the country. He hoped that the new government would take forward the agenda of economic reforms besides increasing the tax base and improving governance.

Artifical intelligence, voice cloning and fake information are challenges of the digital age and needed to be tackled, he added. He said that collective efforts were required for promotion of unity instead of spreading unrest in the country.

Related Topics

Election Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah February Women Sunday All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

8 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

17 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

17 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

17 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

17 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

17 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

17 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

17 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

17 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

17 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan