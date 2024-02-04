Economic stability vital to strengthen country: Murtaza Solangi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said no country can become powerful in the absence of economic stability.

Addressing a seminar on "Election 2024, Participation of Youth, Women, Transgenders, Minorities in politics and to Empower Them' organized by the Press Information Department here on Sunday, he said that minorities had played a significant role in the country's development and they enjoyed equal rights. He said that the country would strengthen when minorities get rights as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said minorities had played a vital role in almost every field of life especially in health and education sectors. Murtaza Solangi said that caretaker government was a constitutional setup and it would ensure holding of free, transparent general elections on February 8. He said that it was written in the Constitution that the country would be run by elected representatives which would come to power through elections. "Despite all presumptions, the caretaker government remained stuck to its stance of holding general elections. The country would be handed over to an elected government in a much better condition," he added. Murtaza Solangi said that after the February 8 polls the elected government would focus on strengthening the economy and solving problems facing the country. He hoped that the new government would take forward the agenda of economic reforms besides increasing the tax base and improving governance. Artificial intelligence, voice cloning and fake information are challenges of the digital age and needed to be tackled, he added. He said that collective efforts were required for promotion of unity instead of spreading unrest in the country.

Principal Information Officer Tariq Mehmood said that it was highly important to provide opportunities to representatives of minority segments and ensure equality for them.

"It is the responsibility of all political parties to provide equal opportunities to all segments of society. In Europe, participation of minorities in the political process is ensured," he added.

He said the seminar had been arranged to ensure the participation of women, transgenders and minorities in the general election. He thanked caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi for participating in the seminar.

Senior Journalist Salman Ghani said that Pakistan had come into being just because of democracy and the country's future was linked to strengthening of democracy. He said, "The political leadership has to show seriousness as the country has to move forward."

He further said that political parties should also highlight activities of different segments of society with regard to the general elections.

Nabeela Feroz said that women should come out and exercise their right to vote on February 8 as women were 49 percent of the total population.

Maulana Raghib Naeemi stressed focusing on right narrative and added that voters should hold to account those who made tall claims to serve them.

Analyst Salman Abid said that the manifesto was very important for the political system of any country and there was a need to include problems of the common man in a manifesto.

He said unjustified distribution of wealth and resources had caused a lot of problems.

Peter Jacob said that the purpose of highlighting the importance of segments of society was to shed light on their problems and deprivations and to ensure a system of equality in the country.

Educationist Shahida Dilawar said that rights could be obtained if people practice their right to vote wisely.