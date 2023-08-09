Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

(@Abdulla99267510)



ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2023) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said economic stability will be the biggest challenge for the upcoming National Assembly.

In his farewell speech on the floor of the National Assembly today, he called for collective efforts to put Pakistan on the path of economic stability by utilizing its own resources instead of relying on foreign loans.

He said we must provide relief to the people of Pakistan from the soaring inflation in the country.

The Minister said it is a good omen that all the assemblies after the tumultuous politics of 90s have completed their constitutional tenure.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz said wrong policies of the previous regime had brought the country to the brink of default but the sitting parliamentarians took a wise decision to dislodge the PTI government through a no-confidence motion.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has astutely prevented the economic default of the country.