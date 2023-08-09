Open Menu

Economic Stability Will Be Biggest Challenge For Upcoming NA: Asif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2023 | 04:47 PM

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

The defense minister calls for collective efforts to put Pakistan on the path of economic stability by utilizing its own resources instead of relying on foreign loans.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2023) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said economic stability will be the biggest challenge for the upcoming National Assembly.

In his farewell speech on the floor of the National Assembly today, he called for collective efforts to put Pakistan on the path of economic stability by utilizing its own resources instead of relying on foreign loans.

He said we must provide relief to the people of Pakistan from the soaring inflation in the country.

The Minister said it is a good omen that all the assemblies after the tumultuous politics of 90s have completed their constitutional tenure.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz said wrong policies of the previous regime had brought the country to the brink of default but the sitting parliamentarians took a wise decision to dislodge the PTI government through a no-confidence motion.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has astutely prevented the economic default of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister All From Government

Recent Stories

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

33 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

47 minutes ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

2 hours ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

3 hours ago
Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

4 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

5 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

9 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan