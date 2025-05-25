Economic Stability Within Reach As Key Indicators Improve: Rana Ihsan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, on Sunday said that Pakistan is now on the path to economic stability, with clear signs of recovery and growth across key sectors.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the government’s strategy of trade liberalization and export-led growth is showing results.
“We’ve pulled the economy out of the whirlpool. Now, the focus is on ensuring long-term stability and sustainable growth,” he added.
He highlighted that international rating agencies have acknowledged Pakistan’s improving economic outlook.
The fiscal management is on track, and targeted economic goals are being steadily met, he added.
He pointed to a current account surplus, rising exports, growing remittances, and a declining inflation rate as key indicators of progress.
He emphasized that fiscal consolidation efforts are underway, and the government remains committed to responsible financial governance.
“We are not just managing the economy, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, more resilient future,” he added.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level deleg ..
PSL 10 final: Gladiators’ batting underway against Lahore Qalandars
Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award
ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..
On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..
Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..
Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..
Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony
Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM, Turkiye President begin talks2 minutes ago
-
Economic stability within reach as key indicators improve: Rana Ihsan2 minutes ago
-
Tessori visits Shaheed Sq Ldr Usman Yousuf’s home, pays homage to his sacrifice for country’s de ..11 minutes ago
-
Gilani extendes heartfelt congratulations to people of African continent12 minutes ago
-
Police crack down on drug peddlers in Chiniot12 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Administration aims for zero waste on Eid-ul-Azha12 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to security forces for eliminating nine Khawarij21 minutes ago
-
PM, Turkiye President begin talks21 minutes ago
-
House robbed in Sadiqabad, victims father dies of heart attack22 minutes ago
-
Tehsil Bhuana excels in clean Punjab program22 minutes ago
-
Experts should devise roadmap to double farm productivity: Rana Sanaullah32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s military and diplomatic strength recognized globally: Musadik Malik32 minutes ago