Economic stability within reach as key indicators improve: Rana Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, on Sunday said that Pakistan is now on the path to economic stability, with clear signs of recovery and growth across key sectors.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government’s strategy of trade liberalization and export-led growth is showing results.

“We’ve pulled the economy out of the whirlpool. Now, the focus is on ensuring long-term stability and sustainable growth,” he added.

He highlighted that international rating agencies have acknowledged Pakistan’s improving economic outlook.

The fiscal management is on track, and targeted economic goals are being steadily met, he added.

He pointed to a current account surplus, rising exports, growing remittances, and a declining inflation rate as key indicators of progress.

He emphasized that fiscal consolidation efforts are underway, and the government remains committed to responsible financial governance.

“We are not just managing the economy, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, more resilient future,” he added.