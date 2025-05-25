Open Menu

Economic Stability Within Reach As Key Indicators Improve: Rana Ihsan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Economic stability within reach as key indicators improve: Rana Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, on Sunday said that Pakistan is now on the path to economic stability, with clear signs of recovery and growth across key sectors.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government’s strategy of trade liberalization and export-led growth is showing results.

“We’ve pulled the economy out of the whirlpool. Now, the focus is on ensuring long-term stability and sustainable growth,” he added.

He highlighted that international rating agencies have acknowledged Pakistan’s improving economic outlook.

The fiscal management is on track, and targeted economic goals are being steadily met, he added.

He pointed to a current account surplus, rising exports, growing remittances, and a declining inflation rate as key indicators of progress.

He emphasized that fiscal consolidation efforts are underway, and the government remains committed to responsible financial governance.

“We are not just managing the economy, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, more resilient future,” he added.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level deleg ..

27 minutes ago
 PSL 10 final: Gladiators’ batting underway again ..

PSL 10 final: Gladiators’ batting underway against Lahore Qalandars

1 hour ago
 Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championshi ..

Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Mala ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..

1 hour ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Fem ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award

2 hours ago
 ICCROM launches second phase of online training co ..

ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..

2 hours ago
On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi a ..

On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..

2 hours ago
 Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah of ..

Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..

2 hours ago
 Zayed International Foundation for Environment ope ..

Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

3 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

3 hours ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan