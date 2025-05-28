Economic Strength Key To National Security: Ahsan Iqbal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 10:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, on Wednesday emphasized that modern national security goes beyond traditional defense and is now deeply linked to economic strength.
Talking to a private news channel on the significance of May 28, he recalled that Pakistan became a nuclear power in 1998, an achievement that balanced the regional power dynamic and made the country’s defense invincible.
Ahsan Iqbal vowed to make Pakistan economically strong and self-reliant under the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), stating, “A strong economy ensures a strong nation.
”
He stressed that Pakistan must now replicate its military success in the economic domain by unlocking its full economic potential.
The minister also highlighted efforts to improve economic and diplomatic relations with neighboring and brotherly countries, noting that such cooperation would help stabilize both the economy and national security.
