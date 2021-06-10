Economic Survey presented to PM a day ahead of federal budget:Shaukat Tareen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen presented the Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21 to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting held here on Thursday.

Special Assistant to PM on Revenue Waqar Masood was also present in the meeting.

The Federal government will announce the budget for next fiscal year on Friday.