UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economic Team's Efforts Bearing Fruit: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:49 PM

Economic team's efforts bearing fruit: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the efforts of economic team, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had started bearing fruit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the efforts of economic team, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had started bearing fruit.

"The difficult decisions taken to improve the economic conditions are yielding results," which was evident from the fact the Moody's had changed Pakistan's Outlook from negative to stable, she said in tweets.

The stability in the Outlook, she said, was the proof of improvement in the balance of payment and it reflected the trust of international economic institutions in economic policies of Pakistan.

Dr Firdous said economic indicators were moving in the right direction as the imports were declining while the exports had started surging. Likewise, the current account deficit had considerably decreased due to effective economic policies of the present government.

Mentioning that the KSE 100-Index had recorded 14.9 percent increase during the month of November, she expressed the hope that the nation would hear more such good news in the coming days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Karachi Stock Exchange Firdous Ashiq Awan November From Government

Recent Stories

Six things we learned from the 2019 Formula One se ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits family of Aisha Al Mazrou ..

51 minutes ago

Senate Committee holds public hearing

2 minutes ago

Reforms in govt's departments will improve service ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi awards PhD, M.Phil and MS Co ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner preside meeting regarding social welf ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.