Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the efforts of economic team, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had started bearing fruit

"The difficult decisions taken to improve the economic conditions are yielding results," which was evident from the fact the Moody's had changed Pakistan's Outlook from negative to stable, she said in tweets.

The stability in the Outlook, she said, was the proof of improvement in the balance of payment and it reflected the trust of international economic institutions in economic policies of Pakistan.

Dr Firdous said economic indicators were moving in the right direction as the imports were declining while the exports had started surging. Likewise, the current account deficit had considerably decreased due to effective economic policies of the present government.

Mentioning that the KSE 100-Index had recorded 14.9 percent increase during the month of November, she expressed the hope that the nation would hear more such good news in the coming days.