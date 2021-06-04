UrduPoint.com
Economic Turnaround, Success In Construction Policy Showing Results: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan was undergoing a positive transformation as the country's economic turnaround and success in construction policy had showed results.

"Pakistan is changing," the prime minister wrote in a tweet, referring to the areas that showed improvement in financial stability through reforms.

Imran Khan lauded the team of Capital Development Authority (CDA) that gained a surplus financial strength.

"A near-bankrupt CDA, which posted a deficit of Rs 5.

8 billion in 2017, will close this financial year with Rs73 billion surplus and Rs 26 billion already in accounts. Well done team CDA" he said.

The prime minister said with financial stability achieved, it was time to accelerate transformation of Islamabad into a model city with priority being on reform and restructuring.

He said other mega cities could also become self-sustaining economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency and innovation.

