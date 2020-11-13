Advisor to KP CM on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman has said that the establishment of Rashakai Economic Zone would turn Nowshera into a hub of industry and generate employment opportunities for youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman has said that the establishment of Rashakai Economic Zone would turn Nowshera into a hub of industry and generate employment opportunities for youth.

He expressed these views while addressing PTI workers at Shah Kot locality of Tehsil Pabbi, district Nowshera on Friday. Local PTI leaders Jamshaid Khattak, Sikandar Khattak and others also addressed on the occasion.

The Advisor to KP CM said that on arrival at Nowshera, the Prime Minister would be accorded an unprecedented warm welcome. He said that Corona SOPs would be strictly followed in the public meeting. He said that Nowshera public meeting would prove as full public confidence on the PTI.

Criticizing opposition, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman said that opposition parties are public protest as a tool of blackmailing to hide the corruption of their leaders. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team members are firm in their stance and will not bow before the blackmailing of opposition.

He said that huge public attendance in Swat public meeting had spread the wave of silence in the ranks of opposition while Nowshera public meeting would prove last nail in the coffin of opposition.

The advisor said that Pervez Khattak and his team is working on emergency basis for the success of the inaugural ceremony of Rashakai Economic Zone at any cost. He said that the era of loot and plunder had come to an end.