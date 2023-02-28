UrduPoint.com

Economically, Politically Strong Pakistan Can Advocate For Kashmir Cause Comprehensively: CM GB Khalid Khurshid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Economically, politically strong Pakistan can advocate for Kashmir cause comprehensively: CM GB Khalid Khurshid

The Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khurshid on Tuesday said that economically and politically strong Pakistan can advocate for the Kashmir cause comprehensively before the world

"Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are valiantly combating the Indian brutalities for the last seven decades and are giving unprecedented sacrifices," he said while addressing a dinner party, which was hosted in his honor by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

The AJK prime minister on the occasion said that his government was in consultation to organize All Parties Conference including the leadership of Indian Illegally Held Occupied Kashmir in view of the exceeding Indian brutalities in IOJK, and to arrange grand consultations to adopt a joint comprehensive strategy to highlight Kashmir issue aggressively on the international level.

The AJK PM said that their government had allocated 20 kanal of land for establishing Gilgit-Baltistan House in AJK capital Muzaffarabad.

Prior, Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khurshid was warmly welcomed by the AJK prime minister as the smart contingent of AJK Police gave him a guard of honour.

