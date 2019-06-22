UrduPoint.com
Economically Stable Pakistan Vital For Kashmir Liberation: AJK President:

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:40 AM

Economically stable Pakistan vital for Kashmir liberation: AJK President:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : Jun 21 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Pakistan and Kashmir were intertwined in unbreakable bonds, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir had attached their future with Pakistan even before its inception.

"He was addressing a seminar titled "Kashmir, Pakistan and Pakistaniyat" held at the President House in AJK's capital town on Friday under the auspices of Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS)", an official handout, issued by AJK Presidential Secretariat to the media Friday night said.

Kashmir had never been a part of India. That is why; India had deployed 880,000 troops in the held territory to prolong its occupation of Kashmir.

He said that the Kashmiri people remained firm on their commitment their leadership had made at the residence of Sardar Mohammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar 71 years ago in July 1947, to accede their state to Pakistan. The Kashmiri people had written a chapter of sacrifices to materialize their commitment.

The AJK president said that a strong, stable and economically powerful Pakistan guarantees freedom of Kashmiri people from the Indian subjugation.

We are determined not to leave any stone unturned to make Pakistan strong and stable in terms of defense and economy, he added Addressing the seminar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen. Zobair Mehmood Hayat said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir, and similarly, Kashmir had no entity without Pakistan. He said that Pakistani people had common blood, sentimental and spiritual bonds with their Kashmiri brethren, according to the handout.

Gen. Zobair said that the two-nation theory presented by father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and other elders remains valid till today because Hindus and the Muslims are like two rivers apart which can conjoin but cannot be merged into each other He asserted that Pakistan and Pakistaniyat was not a new philosophy but it was the continuation of two-nation theory, and Kashmiri people are its part. No power on the earth can deter the Kashmiris from their liberation struggle.

He assured that every Pakistani citizen was shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for freedom from the Indian shackles, it added.

