Economic,political Stability Essential For Prosperity: SCCI
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Economic and political stability is crucial for prosperity of the country which also
requires all stakeholders to take unified decisions.
These remarks were made by Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)
President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum during discussions with various delegations
here on Wednesday.
He said there was an urgent need to promote industries and enhance efforts to
bolster industrial growth.
he urged the government to improve tax recovery system to stimulate industrial growth.
He also stressed the importance of extending electricity subsidies to small and medium
industrialists to foster industrial development.
