Open Menu

Economic,political Stability Essential For Prosperity: SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Economic,political stability essential for prosperity: SCCI

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Economic and political stability is crucial for prosperity of the country which also

requires all stakeholders to take unified decisions.

These remarks were made by Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum during discussions with various delegations

here on Wednesday.

He said there was an urgent need to promote industries and enhance efforts to

bolster industrial growth.

he urged the government to improve tax recovery system to stimulate industrial growth.

He also stressed the importance of extending electricity subsidies to small and medium

industrialists to foster industrial development.

Related Topics

Electricity Sargodha Chamber Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

28 minutes ago
 Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

3 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

15 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

15 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

15 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

15 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan