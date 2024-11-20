Economic,political stability essential for prosperity: SCCI

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Economic and political stability is crucial for prosperity of the country which also

requires all stakeholders to take unified decisions.

These remarks were made by Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum during discussions with various delegations

here on Wednesday.

He said there was an urgent need to promote industries and enhance efforts to

bolster industrial growth.

he urged the government to improve tax recovery system to stimulate industrial growth.

He also stressed the importance of extending electricity subsidies to small and medium

industrialists to foster industrial development.