ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Renowned economists on Saturday have appreciated government's concrete measures taken for bringing about positive economic development to steer the country out of vicious circle of debts.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, an economist Dr. Noor Fatima said that fortunately, Pakistan is heading towards the economic stability due to prudent economic policies of the present government.

She said, international financial institutions are also appreciating Pakistan for its business potential. The CPEC is attracting foreign investment to grow economy. It would generate business and job opportunities for local people.

It is high time to take effective measures to motivate young entrepreneurship to take active part in development of the country.

Pakistan has huge potential for investment in tourism, technology, infrastructure and communication, she added.

While another renowned economist Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui said that government should provide facilitation to those who want to make small scale investment in the country.

Pakistan has witnessed increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Private Investment during the past one year, adding, the massive increase in investments is a reflection of the trust of foreign investors in the government's economic policies.�He suggested that the government should take measures for bringing down the prices of wheat, sugar, cooking oil, fruit and vegetables to provide relief to public.