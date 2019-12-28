UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economists Appreciated Govt's Concrete Measures To Bring Positive Economic Development In Country

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:51 PM

Economists appreciated govt's concrete measures to bring positive economic development in country

Renowned economists on Saturday have appreciated government's concrete measures taken for bringing about positive economic development to steer the country out of vicious circle of debts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Renowned economists on Saturday have appreciated government's concrete measures taken for bringing about positive economic development to steer the country out of vicious circle of debts.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, an economist Dr. Noor Fatima said that fortunately, Pakistan is heading towards the economic stability due to prudent economic policies of the present government.

She said, international financial institutions are also appreciating Pakistan for its business potential. The CPEC is attracting foreign investment to grow economy. It would generate business and job opportunities for local people.

It is high time to take effective measures to motivate young entrepreneurship to take active part in development of the country.

Pakistan has huge potential for investment in tourism, technology, infrastructure and communication, she added.

While another renowned economist Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui said that government should provide facilitation to those who want to make small scale investment in the country.

Pakistan has witnessed increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Private Investment during the past one year, adding, the massive increase in investments is a reflection of the trust of foreign investors in the government's economic policies.�He suggested that the government should take measures for bringing down the prices of wheat, sugar, cooking oil, fruit and vegetables to provide relief to public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Oil Job CPEC Young Circle Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Heavy blast hits Mogadishu, several feared dead: s ..

1 minute ago

NBA: Results and standings on Friday in the NBA

1 minute ago

52 beggars caught in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

PTI govt. allocated record funds for tribal distri ..

14 minutes ago

5 held for decanting LPG in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.