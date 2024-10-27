Open Menu

Economy Back On Right Track, Benefits To Reach Citizens Soon: Musadik

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Economy back on right track, benefits to reach citizens soon: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik on Sunday said that the government was committed to economic stability and national progress.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government's focus was revitalizing the economy and providing relief to ordinary citizens.

"We have set the economy back on the right track and now, the benefits will soon reach the people," he added.

Answering a question on Article 140-A, he mentioned ongoing discussions around the importance of strengthening local bodies.

"For balanced development and administrative progress, a mechanism that empowers local governance is crucial," he noted.

He further said that the government followed due democratic approach to introduce the 26th constitutional amendment, which aimed to clarify certain aspects of governance.

All stakeholders, including Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, contributed their views during the drafting process, he added.

He urged all parties to accept the amendment now that it has been enacted, so its benefits can be extended to the public.

