Economy Back On Right Track, Benefits To Reach Citizens Soon: Musadik
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik on Sunday said that the government was committed to economic stability and national progress.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government's focus was revitalizing the economy and providing relief to ordinary citizens.
"We have set the economy back on the right track and now, the benefits will soon reach the people," he added.
Answering a question on Article 140-A, he mentioned ongoing discussions around the importance of strengthening local bodies.
"For balanced development and administrative progress, a mechanism that empowers local governance is crucial," he noted.
He further said that the government followed due democratic approach to introduce the 26th constitutional amendment, which aimed to clarify certain aspects of governance.
All stakeholders, including Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, contributed their views during the drafting process, he added.
He urged all parties to accept the amendment now that it has been enacted, so its benefits can be extended to the public.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speculations about 27th amendment premature: Rana1 minute ago
-
Smog alert issued as Lahore tops world’s most polluted cities list12 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists21 minutes ago
-
Govt to launch nationwide polio vaccination campaign from Monday21 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris observe 77th Black Day, demand end to Indian occupation21 minutes ago
-
KP governor calls for peace, unity, harmony31 minutes ago
-
Experts for immediate implementation of UN resolutions to resolve Kashmir dispute31 minutes ago
-
LWMC making arrangements for annual Tablighi Ijtema31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands united with Kashmiris in their rightful struggle: Hina Butt31 minutes ago
-
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers51 minutes ago
-
DWPC holds walk to mark Kashmir Black Day1 hour ago
-
Speaker of Russian Federation Council arrives in Pakistan1 hour ago