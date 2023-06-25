Economy cannot progress without justice :PPP leader

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab leader Faisal Mir has said that economy of any country cannot progress if justice is not dispensed.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that more than 2 million cases were pending just in the Supreme Court.

He demanded the chief justice to ensure disposal of all cases at the earliest.

The PPP leader said the chief justice should remove those heads of institutions who considered themselves above the law.