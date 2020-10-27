UrduPoint.com
Economy Could Be Improved By Attractive Investment In Livestock Sector : Abdul Bari Pitafi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:04 PM

Provincial Minister Livestock and Fisheries, Engineer Abdul Bari Patafi said that the economical situation of the country could be improved through investment in the livestock sector

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Livestock and Fisheries, Engineer Abdul Bari Patafi said that the economical situation of the country could be improved through investment in the livestock sector.

He said that it was ill-fate that no attention was given to the livestock sector during the last 70 years, which adversely affected the sector having major share in GDP of Pakistan.

He was addressing a One-Day Seminar on "Increasing Profitability in Livestock Farming business" organized by the Department of Livestock and Fisheries at Latif Hall of Peoples Medical University for Women.

Addressing as Chief Guest of the occasion Minister said that the Livestock department of Sindh Government was striving to improve the economic condition of poor livestock owners and make them self-sufficient.

Minister said that efforts are in progress to multiply the generation of locally produced Red Cow, domestic animals of Thari generation, buffalos, goats and of top race domestic animals.

He said for that purpose apart from registration of livestock owners they are given priority in purchase of animal medicines and other sections. He said that the Animal Exhibition organized 2020 by Sindh Government at Hyderabad proved very successful and the same would also be organized in February coming year for which preparations are in progress.

