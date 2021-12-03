Economy flourishing by each passing day: MNA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Alia HAmza Malik on Friday said the economy was heading towards betterment and all indicators were witnessed positive due to better policies of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Alia HAmza Malik on Friday said the economy was heading towards betterment and all indicators were witnessed positive due to better policies of the government.

Talking to a private news channel, she said twelve industries out of fifteen were flourishing especially IT and agriculture sector as instruments were recorded high of the country's history.

Due to prudent policies of the PTI government exports were enhancing and auto mobile industry was also witnessed high of the time which was ever before, she said and adding that the price of edible items were stable at the moment.

MNA said, the current account deficit was also recorded low as compared to previous governments, criticizing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for taking more programmes of International Monterrey Fund (IMF) than other parties.

Commenting on the Sialkot incident she said, it was a shameful act and the government would investigate the matter and culprits would be behind the bars soon.