Economy Improving Due To Govt;s Prudent Policies: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Economy improving due to govt;s prudent policies: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the national economy was improving due to the prudent policies adopted by the incumbent government.

All the sectors were showing positive indicators as a record tax had been collected during the current fiscal year, he said while talking to a private television.

The minister said despite the coronavirus pandemic, the government did not opt for lockdown to keep the wheal of economy running, which had perturbed the opposition.

The opposition was confused nowadays and the body language of leaders did not support their words, he added.

Farrukh Habib said the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had done nothing for the people's welfare and the country's development. Instead the two parties' leaderships ruthlessly looted the national wealth and ruined the national institutions, he added.

Replying to a question, he said it was the result of the government's economic policies that PML-N leader Miftah Ismail's company was getting more profit as compared to earlier.

