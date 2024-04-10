Open Menu

Economy Improving Owing To Govt’s Prudent Policies: Attaullah Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that the economy of the country was improving due to prudent policies of the government.

Delivering a speech at a ceremony here, he said the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia announced an investment of 5 billion Dollars and added Saudi Arabia wanted long-lasting relations with Pakistan.

Saudi media, he added, gave special coverage to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia.

The minister said, "We need trade not aid." Pakistan's leadership had prioritized investment over aid.

After the announcement of $ 5 billion by Saudi Arabia, there was a significant increase in the stock exchange, he added.

He said the government had planned to improve the tax system by introducing reforms in Federal Bureau of Revenue adding privatization was being given special attention.

Tarar said he had the honour of becoming the youngest minister in the federal cabinet.

He said, "During the first foreign visit along with the prime minister, he obtained the blessing of Umrah as Allah Almighty had given them the privilege of performing Nawafil inside the Holy Kaaba.

He said the delegation also had the opportunity to perform Taraweeh in Masjid Nabawi (peace be upon him) and Nawafil in Riaz al Jannah.

The minister said they offered special prayers for the development of the country and prosperity of the masses.

He said that special attention was being given to the day-to-day affairs of the people of his constituency and added

that efforts would continue to improve the system.

He said that the party had always honoured its workers and it was their responsibility to resolve the problems of the

people of the constituency. "Our doors are open for workers", he remarked.

APP/mhn

