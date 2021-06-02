UrduPoint.com
Economy Improving Steadily Despite Challenges: Ali Muhammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Economy improving steadily despite challenges: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said country's economy was growing rapidly despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the institution were working independently.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the all developed nations were facing pandemic crises which destroyed their economy, negative GDP was also recorded in whole world.

Minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government through practical steps and policies achieved betters results in gross domestic Product (GDP) growth rate and enormous increase in exports.

He said a huge investment through foreign remittances, which was improving different sectors of the economy, construction industry was reviving and robust construction activities across the country proved as pragmatic steps of the government, he added.

