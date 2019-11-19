Economy in right direction, reforms bearing fruit: Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the country's economy,for the first time in four years, was finally heading in the right direction with surplus current account in October 2019

The prime minister in a tweet said the government's economic reforms bore fruit as the current account balance stood at over $ 99 million last month in Oct 2019.

"For first four months of our fiscal year, our current account deficit has fallen by 73.5 percent compared to same period last fiscal year," he said.

Imran Khan said the country's exports of goods and services this October rose 20 percent as compared to 9.6 percent in October 2018.

He congratulated the exporters and encouraged them to keep it up.