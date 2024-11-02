Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, said on Saturday that the country's economy was on the right track

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that inflation had decreased significantly. The government was committed to bring the inflation rate down to a single digit by 2025, he added.

He further said that the Pakistani rupee had stabilized, indicating a positive trend in the economic landscape.

Answering a question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) often engages in unnecessary political point-scoring, especially on constitutional, economic, foreign, and policy issues.

The KP government, he said, should focus on addressing the public’s issues rather than getting entangled in Imran Khan's personal politics and anti-federal propaganda.

He said that the KP government should prioritize education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation for the welfare of the people.

