Economy Minister Meets Singaporean Sovereign Wealth Fund Delegation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) -- Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim met with a delegation from the Singaporean Sovereign Wealth Fund (GIC).
The two sides discussed ways to develop economic relations between the Kingdom and Singapore, exploring potential investment opportunities and discussing the latest developments in emerging markets.