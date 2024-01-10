Open Menu

Economy Minister Meets Singaporean Sovereign Wealth Fund Delegation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Economy Minister meets Singaporean sovereign wealth fund delegation

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) -- Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim met with a delegation from the Singaporean Sovereign Wealth Fund (GIC).

The two sides discussed ways to develop economic relations between the Kingdom and Singapore, exploring potential investment opportunities and discussing the latest developments in emerging markets.

Related Topics

Singapore Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

5 hours ago
 First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

14 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

14 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

14 hours ago
 Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

14 hours ago
Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

14 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

14 hours ago
 Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

14 hours ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

14 hours ago
 Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

14 hours ago
 Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan