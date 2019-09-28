Economy most important issue after Kashmir: Dr Salman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Chief Minister 's Advisor on Economic Affairs and Development, Dr Salman Shah said on Saturday that today the most important issue which was being discussed after Kashmir was country's economy.

Briefing media about current economic situation and Punjab government's 30 years plan here, he said that Pakistan had more than US $ 100 billion foreign debt and the government had to pay at least US $ 10 billion for debt servicing every year. International Monitary Fund (IMF) helped reduce current account deficit from US $ 20 billion to US $ 13 billion but imposed a strict financial condition on us, he mentioned.

Dr Salman Shah said that IMF focused on micro economy as economic problems at micro level ultimately affected the macroeconomic indicators, that was why, Prime Minister Imran Khan desired to pull Pakistan out of the debt quagmire.

About planning, he said, the provincial government was making comprehensive planning for financial stability. Under Growth Strategy, he mentioned, both the services and manufacturing sector were being focused on along with agriculture.

CM's Advisor elaborated that there were two sections of Punjab economy i.e. rural and urban, and government was introducing economic activities in every region according to its capacity.

"Industrial areas were limited to only three cities of the province, now we are expanding it to other regions," he added.

Dr Salman Shah said, government would encourage investment in the services sector by removing stern restrictions. "We are establishing at least 15 economic zones equipped with all facilities necessary for business and production. If we want to make our country economically stable, we should welcome economic reforms," he observed.

He opined, "Change never accepted easily, however, we are bringing a positive change by making good use of our lands, waters, and youth. Our skilled labour can get benefit from a decrease in the working population in China and access the market of other countries." Government had also the plan to get financial support through Public-Private Partnership model, he maintained.

Answering reporters' questions, he said that institutional reforms and good governance were the need of the hour for early revival of economy, asserting, "It is high time to start reforms for a better future and we have prepared an ordinance to establish a Public-Private Partnership Authority."