Economy moving in right direction, reforms bearing fruit: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the country's economy was finally moving in the right direction as for the first time in four years, the current account had gone surplus last month.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said the government's economic reforms bore fruit as the current account surplus stood at over $ 99 million in October 2019.

"For first four months of our fiscal year, our current account deficit has fallen by 73.5 percent (as) compared to same period last fiscal year," he said.

Imran Khan said the country's exports of goods and services rose by 20 percent in the last as compared to 9.6 percent in October 2018.

He also congratulated the exporters and encouraged them to keep it up.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, the current account registered a surplus of $99 million in October 2019 against a deficit of $1.

57 billion in corresponding month of last year.

On average, the current account deficit also declined sharply to $1.4 billion in July-October (2019-20) from $5.57 billion in the same period of the preceding fiscal year.

This huge decline in the current account deficit became possible mainly due to notable reduction in the country's imports coupled with increased workers' remittances.

During the first four months of current fiscal year, the trade deficit plunged to $6.4 billion as compared to $11.1 billion posted during the same period of the year 2018-19.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh also termed the development positive.

The advisor, in a tweet, said posting of the current account surplus after four years was a very positive development for the external account and stabilization of the country's economy.