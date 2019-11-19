UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economy Moving In Right Direction, Reforms Bearing Fruit: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:35 PM

Economy moving in right direction, reforms bearing fruit: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the country's economy was finally moving in the right direction as for the first time in four years, the current account had gone surplus last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the country's economy was finally moving in the right direction as for the first time in four years, the current account had gone surplus last month.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said the government's economic reforms bore fruit as the current account surplus stood at over $ 99 million in October 2019.

"For first four months of our fiscal year, our current account deficit has fallen by 73.5 percent (as) compared to same period last fiscal year," he said.

Imran Khan said the country's exports of goods and services rose by 20 percent in the last as compared to 9.6 percent in October 2018.

He also congratulated the exporters and encouraged them to keep it up.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, the current account registered a surplus of $99 million in October 2019 against a deficit of $1.

57 billion in corresponding month of last year.

On average, the current account deficit also declined sharply to $1.4 billion in July-October (2019-20) from $5.57 billion in the same period of the preceding fiscal year.

This huge decline in the current account deficit became possible mainly due to notable reduction in the country's imports coupled with increased workers' remittances.

During the first four months of current fiscal year, the trade deficit plunged to $6.4 billion as compared to $11.1 billion posted during the same period of the year 2018-19.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh also termed the development positive.

The advisor, in a tweet, said posting of the current account surplus after four years was a very positive development for the external account and stabilization of the country's economy.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Same October 2018 2019 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rights Group Says at Least 106 Protesters Killed i ..

23 minutes ago

Total of 800 Hong Kong Protesters Already Left Pol ..

25 minutes ago

About 200 French Troops Stationed in Syria's North ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Medvedev Says Talks With Be ..

25 minutes ago

Trump Threatens to Raise Tariffs if No Trade Deal ..

25 minutes ago

Germany Seeks to Maintain Dialogue With US Despite ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.