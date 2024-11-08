Economy Moving On Right Track, No Need For Mini-budget: Rana Sanaullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan’s economy is moving on right
track and there is no need to bring mini-budget in the country. The government is trying to reduce inflation and for this,
efforts being made to provide maximum relief to people, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about increasing age limit of services chiefs and judges number, he said parliament has made the amendments to strengthen the judicial and democratic system.
Increasing judges number would help remove backlog of thousands of the cases pending in the lower and upper courts, he said.
To another question, he said judicial commission could take the decision for further increasing the judges number in the courts.
Commenting on role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that no one is allowed to dictate the people from jail premises. PTI had a track record of spreading unrest in the country through public meeting and protest demonstration, he stated.
