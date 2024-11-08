Open Menu

Economy Moving On Right Track, No Need For Mini-budget: Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Economy moving on right track, no need for mini-budget: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan’s economy is moving on right

track and there is no need to bring mini-budget in the country. The government is trying to reduce inflation and for this,

efforts being made to provide maximum relief to people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about increasing age limit of services chiefs and judges number, he said parliament has made the amendments to strengthen the judicial and democratic system.

Increasing judges number would help remove backlog of thousands of the cases pending in the lower and upper courts, he said.

To another question, he said judicial commission could take the decision for further increasing the judges number in the courts.

Commenting on role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that no one is allowed to dictate the people from jail premises. PTI had a track record of spreading unrest in the country through public meeting and protest demonstration, he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Parliament Jail Rana SanaUllah TV From Government

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

3 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

4 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

5 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

5 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

6 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

9 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan