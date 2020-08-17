Economy moving towards stability, exports increased: Asad Qaisar

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar has said that the international economic surveyor, Moodys in its report has endorsed that Pakistan's economy was moving in the right direction as its exports have witnessed an overall global increase

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar has said that the international economic surveyor, Moodys in its report has endorsed that Pakistan's economy was moving in the right direction as its exports have witnessed an overall global increase.

Addressing a public gathering at Moza Panj Pir here the other day, Speaker National Assembly further said that owing to political wisdom and best policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was the only country which effectively tackled the issue of coronavirus and faced little impact than other countries from this pandemic.

The policy and technique adopted by Pakistan was acknowledged by the world community adding the newly elected president of UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir in his message to the world said, we should learn from Pakistan how to tackle coronavirus spread.

He said with the grace of Allah Almighty and owing to prudent policies of the incumbent government our economy was rapidly moving towards stability.

He said uplift funds amounting to Rs1.7 billion have been approved for Swabi district adding 58 new sports grounds would be constructed for the youth. Besides, he said a network of new roads would be spread in Swabi and scores of schemes in electricity, education and health sectors would be initiated with this amount.

He said till availability of Sui-gas facility to every house of the district, he would not take rest. He said through enactment of law we made teaching of translation of Holy Quran as compulsory in schools and passed a resolution to write Khatimun Nabiyyin as obligatory with name of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said we were working on a bill against the interest/premium (Sood) and hoped that very soon this business would completely be getting rid of. He said the policy of uniformed education both in curriculum and religious education would soon be implemented in educational institutions. In religious seminaries, students would now also be taught English and science subjects.

He said two years of the incumbent government were better than the last 70 years adding the opponents have now on-boarded a same ferry with no destination.

He hoped that owing to best people-friendly policies PTI would form the next Government. To bring down the prices of electricity, he said successful dialogue has been made and electricity prices would soon be reduced.

He said the PTI came into power when even there was no money to announce an increase in salaries government employees adding,some tough decisions were taken to stabilize the country on its footings.